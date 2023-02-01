Budget reactions part 3

Substantial funds made available for agricultural production, technology development and infrastructure will prepare a roadmap for developing the country for the next 25 years. Cities are playing a major role in the progress of the country. The funds announced for their sustainable development are welcome. It is expected that there will be an emphasis on the development of infrastructure in this city in the future.

- Prashant Deshpande, president Aurangabad First

Visionary budget, measures for startups

It is a very welcome fact that the government has proposed an agriculture accelerator fund in this budget to encourage young entrepreneurs to startup agriculture. This will greatly benefit agriculture based rural areas. The tax reformulation and concessions given to startups will provide huge support to the startups that are currently operating. Government has emphasized on setting up skill youth centers for the youth of the country.

- Ashish Garde, director, Magic.

Bold decisions on tax slabs

Budget is very good ongoing economic conditions in the world and a major focus on education like libraries, agriculture and infrastructure. Bold decisions on tax slabs like changes in tax rate reduction, income tax slab change, surcharge reduction by 25 percent from 37 percent are welcome. Senior citizen savings scheme maximum investment limit has been increased to Rs 30 lakh. New saving scheme announced for particular women.

-Ankur Lunia, Chartered Accountant.

Rs 7000 for e-court project

The budget has provision of Rs 7000 crores for e-court project. This decision is beneficial for all the lawyers and litigants. It will also save the trees and ultimately the environment and will reduce the time and pendency of matters as there will be transparency. The move by the government to provide financial support to poor prisoners unable to afford their penalties or bail amount is good.

-Vijendra Sarosiya, advocate.

Will speed up economy

The capex for infrastructure has been increased to a large extent. The inclusion in infrastructure of roads, railways and air transport will speed up the economy. Artificial intelligence is very important in the coming period for the industry, for that the announcement of 3 centers of excellence is good. It will benefit the entrepreneurs of the country. Provision for scrapping old vehicles and buying new ones will reduce environmental degradation and boost the automobile industry.

-Rahul Mogale, secretary, Massia.

Budget is comforting

This budget is a relief for micro and small entrepreneurs. Increase in income tax ceiling limit and change in tax slab will benefit individual tax payer entrepreneurs who are proprietors or partners. Credit Guarantee scheme for SMEs additional collateral free guaranteed credit of 2 lakh crores will benefit small entrepreneurs. Limit for presumptive taxation increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore giving relief to small entrepreneurs.

-Kiran Jagtap, Massia president