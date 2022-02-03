Builder duped of Rs 18L

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

A builder was duped of Rs 19 lakh on the pretext of providing cement and steel at lower cost. A case in this regard has been registered in Daulatabad police station, informed PI Rajshri Ade.

Complainant Sudhakar Vikram Phad (Cidco, Kamgar Chowk) is a builder and accused Kamlesh Harakchand Chhajed (Lasur Station, Gangapur) promised him to provide cement and steel at low cost. Accordingly, he took Rs 18 lakh from Phad on February 28, 2021.

Later, Phad asked Chhajed for the cement and steel on several occasions but he ignored him. Hence, Phad approached the economic offense cell. After verification, the cell found that complaint was true. Hence, a case has been registered against Chhajed in Daulatabad police station.