Building on the digital banking momentum

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad :

A total of 75 Digital Banking Units (DBU) were started in various states of the country on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amritmahotsav. One of the units was started at Jawaharnagar area in Aurangabad through Bank of Maharashtra. The unit has completed a month and till now has opened 100 accounts.

During inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the unit officials to educate and motivate traders to go digital and open an account in the branch. Adhering to the appeal, the officials have been successful in achieving the target. The unit's officials said the DBUs are being set up to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country. The DBU has enabled customers to have cost effective, convenient access and enhanced digital experience of banking products and services all round the year. The units will spread digital financial literacy and special emphasis will be given to customer education on cyber security awareness and safeguards. Unit in-charge, Prajakta Undirwade said, ever since the banking unit started, 30 to 35 people are visiting daily out of curiosity. The bank offers online transaction services like depositing and withdrawing the amount, investment in fixed deposits, loan applications and other services. The number of account holders will increase further.

Process without human intervention

Digital bank offers online savings account, withdrawals and deposits, personal debit card, FASTag facility, bill payment, statement of accounts, application processing for various schemes, interest rate calculator for different types of FD, recurring deposits and loans without human intervention. Approval and disbursement, grievance redressal system, Personal loan, Aadhaar loan, business loan and PPF facility. Assistance is provided to those who have difficulty in digital banking. There are two officers to train customers in using the machines. This unit will be open 24 hours a day for 365 days.