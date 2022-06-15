Bumper GST collection in A’bad division

GST of Rs 1054.26 collected from the division

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, June 15:

The Aurangabad division of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has earned huge revenue in the last financial year 2021-22. During the year, a record amount of Rs 1054.26 crore has been deposited in the government coffers from the division. The department has collected Rs 113.37 crore more revenue than the last year’s target.

Consumption of goods has increased as markets have been opened at full capacity after two years of corona period. Turnover has also improved as customers have made a hearty purchase during the festive season, including Diwali and Dussehra. This has increased the tax collection in the division that comprises Aurangabad, Beed and Jalna of the State GST in the financial year 2021.22. To boost the tax collection, the officials of all three districts held interaction and awareness sessions with the traders and encouraged them to pay tax. Accordingly, traders have paid Rs 1054.26 crore in GST. Last year, the government had lowered the target of the GST due to covid. However, the officials collected GST of Rs 940.89 crore in 2020-21. In this financial year, it has increased by Rs 113. 37 crore.

Focus on curbing tax evasion

Curbing tax evasion was the prime agenda of the department. Proper communication, resolving the problems, raising awareness and campaigns carried out to boost tax collection encouraged the traders to pay tax. The officials are also taking follow-up with the defaulting traders to pay the GST, said assistant commissioner Ravindra Jogdand.

Highest tax collection in months:

October 2021 : Rs 116.1 crore

January 2022 : Rs 112.14 crore

March 2022 : Rs 109.34 crore