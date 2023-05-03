Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad has clinched the coveted “Times Business Award” for its exemplary contribution in excellence in management education

The Award is received by Prof. (Dr.) Tapan Kumar Nayak, Dean Academics from Renowned Actress and Padmashri Awardee Ms. Raveena Tandon at Hotel the Grand, New Delhi

New Delhi (India), May 3: Jaipuria School of Business (JSB) is determined to take forward the institution to newer heights amidst the changing landscape of management education and maintain the mandate of the founder, the noted philanthropist, Dr. Rajaram Jaipuria to contribute towards building the knowledge capital of the country by providing world-class, value based and proactive professionals.

It would be appropriate to mention here that the founding body, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions is a leading conglomerate of 16 K-12 schools, 4 preschools, 2 management institutes and a premier teachers’ training academy in north and central India. The group has a legacy of 77 years in the field of education and presently has the strength of 20,000 students, 15,000 alumni, and 900 educators.

Approved by AICTE, Ministry of HRD, Government of India, the PGDM program (Full form of PGDM – Post Graduate Diploma in Management) of Jaipuria School of Busniess, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad is spread across 6 trimesters with each trimester’s duration being 11-12 weeks. Whilst covering foundation courses, functional electives and sectoral electives; it trains you to lead businesses in an integrated manner. Even the topics are put forth as per modern-day relevance and your personal interests.

With the course of study being an apt blend of functional knowledge, industry practices and employability certifications; by the end of the term you are at the cutting-edge of becoming a holistic manager with a vision to take on the challenges of the future. JSB’s ﬂagship PGDM program brings you the best of both – solid theoretical know-how and experiential learning. The program is tailored to be a key constituent of students’ industry readiness. It is highly cohesive and encompasses a unique teaching-learning methodology led by students’ overall academic and holistic development.

PGDM is a professional management course spread across two academic years. An academic year is divided into three academic trimesters of approximately twelve weeks each. Students earn a dual specialization by opting for elective courses in any two functional areas of management. The bouquet of specializations comprises of Marketing Management, Finance, Human Resource Management, Operations, Business Analytics, and International Business. Each specialization oﬀers innovative courses for emerging careers. The Program comprises 27 core courses, 12 elective courses (10 functional & 2 open electives), several workshops, industry-oriented certiﬁcations, pre-placement trainings, projects under Capstone, Summer Internship and more.

Outcome-based Education @JSB

The outcome-based approach to designing courses at JSB intends to make the expectations more transparent for students, any regulatory or accrediting body and all stakeholders. Instead of the instructor deciding the syllabus, this approach starts with a speciﬁcation of what the student is expected to achieve by the end of the program/course.

These learning outcomes could be knowledge acquisition, mastery of skills, or development of attitude or ability. These outcomes will be speciﬁed in publicly shared statements in a clear way, along with the assessment criteria by which they will be measured. The programme is then written; complete with assessments designed to test the criteria in a way that it facilitates students to work towards achieving the stated outcomes.

The PGDM Programme has clearly deﬁned Program Outcomes which have been carefully drafted to ensure that they include subject-speciﬁc skills and generic skills, including transferable global skills and competencies. The Programme Outcomes (POs) focus on knowledge and skills that prepare students for further study, employment and citizenship.

Within the framework of Outcome-based Education, the three most important learning methods used by JSB faculty are:

Case Based Learning (CBL) is generally a decision-making or problem-solving exercise. The actual data and information of an organization are given to students along with information about the decision-makers and others. Students are then required to identify the issues or problems and analyze the given information to solve the problem and make a recommendation. In CBL, students are highly involved in classroom learning.

Problem Based Learning (PBL) is an unstructured or semi-structured real-world problem. Unlike the case studies where information is already available, students take the responsibility of identifying the problem, getting essential information, resources, etc., and thus the learning takes place. Teachers and even participants themselves become facilitators/mentors/guides.

Project Based Learning requires students to work on a complex problem/question for an extended period of time. Projects are focused on student learning outcomes and may involve ﬁeld work.

As we continue to leverage the excellence in management education in the country, JSB Ghaziabad is honoured to receive the highly prestigious and coveted Times Business Award 2023 for “Excellence in Management Education in Delhi/NCR”. The Award is received by Prof. (Dr.) Tapan Kumar Nayak, Dean Academics from Renowned Actress and Padmashri Awardee Ms. Raveena Tandon at Hotel the Grand, New Delhi on April 14, 2023. This recognition reconfirms the value and efforts JSB put to educate the young management aspirants in particular and serving the society at large. JSB is committed to disseminate the values-based futuristic management education to all the aspirants in the country by following the core values of Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions i.e. Empower, Enthuse, Excel.

