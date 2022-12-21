Bureaucrats pay surprise visit to inspect new water supply scheme

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: To speed up the ambitious new water supply scheme works, the three bureaucrats - Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, District Collector Astik Kumar Pandey and Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari - planned a surprise visit to inspect the ongoing waterworks between Nakshatrawadi and Jayakwadi. Kendrekar instructed the contractor to speed up the work at any cost.

The new scheme costing Rs 2740 crore has been started to quench the thirst of the citizens in future. Besides, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court also frequently reviews the status of water works. Hence, the officers came to the roads and verify the facts.

The new water supply scheme works include the laying of a 2500 mm size main pipeline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi, the construction of six water treatment plants on the hill in Nakshatrawadi, the laying of a distribution pipeline network in the city limits, the construction of 53 new elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) and construction of Jack Well to lift water from the Jayakwadi Dam.

These works are being done by the contractor GVPR appointed by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The planning of the scheme has been made targeting drawing water to the city through a pipeline by February 2024. The High Court has also expressed its displeasure over the ongoing poor speed of the works as was expected. Kendrekar has been ordered to take interest in resolving the city water supply issue. Hence the visit with Pandey and Chaudhari was planned for Wednesday.

MJP’s superintending engineer R S Lolapod, executive engineer Gajanan Rabade and project management consultant Sameer Joshi apprised the authorities in detail about the ongoing works. They also briefed upon the works to be undertaken in future. They also informed about the number of workers and machinery of the latest technology deployed to accomplish the task. Hence after listening to the briefing the divisional commissioner instructed them to increase the speed of works more.