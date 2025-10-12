Burglars loot six homes in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Burglars raided six houses in Pimpalgaon Peth, Sillod stealing gold, silver jewelry, and cash around 2 am on Saturday.

The victims include Vishwas Bhosale, Limba Divate, Gabu Divate, Dadarav Bhagat, Sandu Bhosale, and Eknath Divate. While the residents slept, some burglars entered through back doors, and others broke tin sheets to get inside. They quickly stole boxes, trunks, and household items worth over Rs 3 lakh. The thieves also discarded some clothes and trunks in nearby fields after failing to find all valuables. Police suspect the burglars had scouted the village and planned the theft carefully. With no CCTV in the area, they escaped without a trace. Sillod Police Inspector Ravindra Thakre and his team surveyed the crime scene. By late Sunday, no formal complaint had been filed, but villagers estimate losses at over Rs 3 lakh.