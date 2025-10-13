Burglars strike two homes in Waluj; Rs 2.5 lakh valuables stolen

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves targeted two houses in Cidco Waluj, stealing gold ornaments and cash worth nearly Rs 2.5 lakh in broad daylight, creating panic among residents.

The first burglary occurred at Riddhi Residency, Madhur Colony, where Dnyaneshwar Kandekar (41), an employee of a private company, lived with his family. On October 11, the family went out for Diwali shopping at noon and returned home at 6:30 p.m., only to find the main door latch broken and the cupboards ransacked. According to the complaint, the burglars escaped with one gold necklace (26 gm) worth Rs 1.26 lakhs, earrings (12 gm) worth Rs 40,000, a nose ring, bangles, silver armlets, anklets, an ‘Om Pan’ pendant, Rs 20,000 in cash, and a pen drive altogether valued at over Rs 2.26 lakhs. On the same day, another burglary took place at the residence of Anjali Joshi (42, B-3, Bajajnagar), near Bhondwe Patil School. Between 12 noon and 3 pm, unidentified thieves broke into her house and stole a 4-gram gold chain worth Rs 15,000. Both incidents occurred between 12 noon and 6.30 pm, when the houses were locked. Police have registered cases against unknown culprits and launched an investigation.