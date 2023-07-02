"We should not indulge in politics over Manipur": MoS Jitendra Singh

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 2 : As the central government is under fire from opposition parties over Manipur violence, State Minister for the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday saying that the home ministry is dealing with the current situation in the state and is doing whatever can be done.

The minister further said that no one should not indulge in politics related to Manipur.

"Home Ministry is dealing with the current situation in the state and is doing whatever can be done. The Home Ministry is taking cognizance of the happening...we should not indulge in the politics over this," Jitendra Singh said.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Jitendra Singh inaugurated the 'Purvoday' conclave in Guwahati showcasing the incredible transformation in the Northeast during the last nine years of the Modi government.

The Minister said in Guwahati that, nine years ago, North East was in the news for the wrong reasons, like insurgency, clashes.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the Northeast around 60 times in 9 years, which could be more than the total number of visits by all his predecessors. The result is a miraculous transformation in the region and Northeast being cited all over as Modi Govt's development model", Singh added.

"During the last eight years, from 2014 to 2022, 1,350 projects worth Rs 15,867 crores have been sanctioned under the schemes of the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern region and North-Eastern Council in the North-Eastern States," Singh further stated.

