Burhani Schools celebrate Milad Un Nabi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Burhani National Education Society (BNES) and Burhani Group of Schools celebrated Milad Un Nabi (SAW) and the birthday of His Holiness Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin Sahab and His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Sahab (Milad e Maimoon) at the Maulana Azad Research Centre recently. Chairman and managing director of Asian and HMG Hospitals Dr Shoeb Hashmi was the guest of honour.

The programme commenced with the national anthem, Holy Versus of Quran e Majeed, Naat in respect of the Holy Prophet (SAW), a speech on Seerat Un Nabi (SAW), Madeh, and a speech on His Holiness Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin and His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

The finale of an Interschool Naat competition organized on the occasion of Milad Un Nabi (SAW) was held. Khan Rayyan Ahmed Moosa (Prime Star Boys English Primary School) secured the first position in Group A (Std. 5th to 7th) and Khan Ibrahim Afzal Khan (Iqra Urdu Boys High School) came first in Group B (Std 8th to 10th). Dr Shoeb, Moez Wajih, Amil, and the BNES President guided the audience. Dr Sayed Wahab Ul Haque conducted the proceedings. CEO Dr Ansari Abrar Ahmed presented a vote of thanks.