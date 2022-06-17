Burhani students shine bright!
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 17, 2022 08:00 PM 2022-06-17T20:00:02+5:30 2022-06-17T20:00:02+5:30
Aurangabad, June 17: Burhani National English High School students recorded brilliant performance in the tenth standard examinations. A total ...
Aurangabad, June 17: Burhani National English High School students recorded brilliant performance in the tenth standard examinations. A total of 66 students appeared for the exam, out of which 6 students scored above 90% per cent, 38 passed in distinction (above 75 %) and 21 students passed in the first class (above 60%).
Burhani National Education Society members and headmistress Tasneem Taksali appreciated the teachers who motivated the students throughout the year. The management, HM and teachers congratulated the students for their achievement.Open in app