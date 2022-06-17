Burhani students shine bright!

Aurangabad, June 17: Burhani National English High School students recorded brilliant performance in the tenth standard examinations. A total of 66 students appeared for the exam, out of which 6 students scored above 90% per cent, 38 passed in distinction (above 75 %) and 21 students passed in the first class (above 60%).

Burhani National Education Society members and headmistress Tasneem Taksali appreciated the teachers who motivated the students throughout the year. The management, HM and teachers congratulated the students for their achievement.