Gambling racket busted in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, 17 held

Delhi police busted a gambling racket and arrested 17 people were arrested along with recovery of Rs 3.95 lakh cash during a raid in Delhi' Uttam Nagar area, officials said on Saturday.

They said that Manoj Jindal (38), the kingpin of gambling racket, is a resident of Vani Vihar area of Uttam Nagar.

He used to run a stationery shop at Vikas Nagar, however, he suffered a huge loss in the business. In order to recover the loss he started illegal gambling at his residence, the police said.

According to police, a team of police officials of Police Station (PS) Bindapur of Dwarka district was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Rajesh Malik and Station House Officer (SHO)/Bindapur.

Officials received an input regarding some members who used to gather in Vani Vihar, Uttam Nagar, in the jurisdiction of PS Bindapur.

On the basis of which, a team was deployed to the area to verify the information and found that gambling was being carried out there.

On February 2, a team of police raided H No. 154, Vani Vihar, Uttam Nagar, and apprehended a group of 17 gamblers.

The gamblers were found placing bets on playing cards.

Subsequently, they were arrested and a case under sections 3/4/9/55 of the Gambling Act was registered at PS Bindapur, the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

