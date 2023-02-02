SA20: Happy to reunite with familiar faces from Mumbai Indians at Cape Town, says Tim David

New Delhi, Feb 2 Hard-hitting Australia batter Tim David, who recently joined the MI Cape Town side ahead of the second phase of SA20, has revealed that he is happy to reunite with familiar faces from Mumbai Ind at the South African league.

The right-handed batter mentioned how being familiar with the Mumbai Ind' culture from the IPL, helped him settle into MI Cape Town quickly.

"It's always great to come and see so many friendly faces. You know there's a lot of back room staff here at MI Cape Town that I'm friends with and got to know really well in the last IPL season so to be able to get back in and to be able to be made to feel so welcome is really awesome for me," said David in a media release.

Asked about the big games coming up their way pretty fast and how he reads the situation, the Aussie all-rounder claimed the team's only target is to win all the games.

"It's pretty simple. We need to win a couple of games to make it through the playoffs. So that's obviously our target. Sometimes results can be hard to control so we have to go back to the process. It is about how we're going to achieve that. So we've had a couple of really good days of training," he said.

Talking about his conversations with MICT head coach Simon Katich and the coaching staff, David, who is also one of the most sought after T20 players in the world, claimed the former Australia cricketer has encouraged him to play with freedom.

"It's been really good. I've met Simon a couple of times, but never had the chance to work really close with him. So that's exciting for me to be able to speak to him. He's very clear with his messaging, which is great for me. As a player (this is) something I really enjoy. He's just encouraged me and the other guys to play with freedom and to try and impact the game the best we can," David said.

The 26-year old David comes into the squad adding more firepower to the MI Cape Town setup. Some of the innings he played took the opponents by storm, making him one of the fearsome finishers in the Indian Premier League.

Running in good recent form, Tim will be trying to wield the long handle and have an immediate impact in the business end of SA20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor