All You Need To Know About Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The Women’s T20 World Cup is all set to commence on 10th February. Ahead of the big event in South Africa, here are all the details of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, including the live streaming.

Where will be the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 played?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played in South Africa.

When will the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 begin?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will start from February 10.

How many matches will be played in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

A total of 33 matches will be played in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

What are the venues for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

Three Venues - Newlands Cricket Ground, St George's Park Cricket Ground and Boland Park will be in use for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

How many teams will play in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

A total of 10 teams will participate in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.