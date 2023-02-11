Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka stun hosts South Africa by 3 runs in opener

Hosts South Africa failed to cross a 130-run target and lost the opener by three runs against underdogs Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu scored a fighting half century which helped Lankans score 129 for four after they were sent in to bat by the host nation.

The left-handed Sri Lankan veteran hit 12 fours and shared a second-wicket partnership of 86 with 17-year-old Vishmi Gunarathne, who made 35. South Africa managed 126/9 in 20 overs. They had to absorb early pressure and Sri Lanka scored only 40 runs in the first 10 overs before both players took the attack to the South African bowlers. Athapaththu said she believed Sri Lanka had the ability to reach the semi-finals despite being in the same group as Australia and New Zealand. “But now our focus is on our next game against Bangladesh.