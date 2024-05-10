Released Sri Lankan Detainees Return to Chennai: Three Fishermen Reunite with Families

Three fishermen, who were recently released from detention in Sri Lanka, arrived at the Chennai airport earlier today. After an ordeal in a Sri Lankan jail, the fishermen finally reunited with their families amidst heartfelt emotions and relief.

Last month, nineteen Indian fishermen who were freed from Srilankan prisons reached Chennai this morning. Twenty one fishermen from Ramanathapuram district went fishing on two boats on the 17th of March.Their boats are said to have trespassed into the international waters and were arrested by the Srilankan Navy. They were produced before the Jaffna Court. One fisherman who was re-arrested for trespassing was given one year imprisonment.

Another fisherman was also given six months imprisonment by the Court. The others were released and were handed over to the Indian High Commission authorities seven days before. All the nineteen fishermen reached Chennai by flight.