Kachchatheevu Row: ‘No Ground’ for Indian Request for Return of Island, says Sri Lankan Minister

The Sri Lankan Minister of Fisheries, Douglas Devananda, said that the statements coming out of India on “reclaiming” Kachchatheevu island from Sri Lanka have “no ground”.

Devananda's comments came days after the Narendra Modi government targeted the Congress Party and its ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, accusing them of overlooking national interests in the ceding of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974.

The NDA government has also been targeting the two parties for not ensuring the rights of the fishermen wanting to fish in waters around the Katchatheevu island.

Devananda told reporters that the “It is the election time in India, it is not unusual to hear such noises of claims and counterclaims about Kachchatheevu.”

“I think India is acting on its interests to secure this place to ensure Sri Lankan fishermen would not have any access to that area and that Sri Lanka should not claim any rights in that resourceful area”, Devananda said.

The statements on “reclaiming” Kachchatheevu from Sri Lanka’s hold has “no ground,” Devananda has said. The Sri Lankan minister said according to the 1974 agreement fishermen from both sides could do fishing in the territorial waters of both countries. But it was later reviewed and amended in 1976.

Devananda stressed, “There claims to be a place called West Bank which is located below Kanyakumari – it is a much bigger area with extensive sea resources – it is 80 times bigger than Kachchatheevu, India secured it at the 1976 review agreement.” Devananda as the fisheries minister has faced pressure from the local fishermen in recent months.