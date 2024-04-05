Is This Cricket Rivalry Greater Than Ashes/ India- Pak? Sri Lanka Players Mock Bangladesh After Winning Test Series

The rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has become one of the most captivating in recent cricket history. While the Ashes holds historical significance and India-Pakistan matches are known for their high pressure, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have developed a passionate and sometimes volatile rivalry that began in 2018.

Following their wild celebrations after the 2023 World Cup, the two teams continued their playful banter throughout the recent ODI and T20I series. Sri Lanka's watch-pointing celebration after their T20I series win was a clear message, while Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim's helmet celebration mirrored a Sri Lankan player's dismissal in the World Cup.

This competitive spirit intensified during the Test series. Sri Lanka dominated both matches, securing a commanding 328-run win in the first Test and a convincing 192-run victory in the second. Their celebration for the 2-0 series win, however, took things to a new level.

A video shared by FanCode showed the Sri Lankan team, led by Dhananjaya de Silva, celebrating in their practice kits, not the usual team attire. This unconventional gesture was interpreted as a statement of dominance, suggesting they could have won even without full preparation.

Sri Lanka🇱🇰 won the Test series 2-0 against Bangladesh🇧🇩



Sri Lankan's came to collect the Trophy in their Practice Kits🎽



They wanted to tell the World that they have played 2 practice match against Bangladesh

Adding another layer to the story, umpire Richard Kettleborough reshared the video on a social media platform (formerly known as Twitter). His comment on the video is yet to be revealed, but it has certainly piqued the interest of cricket fans.

This back-and-forth between the teams, both on and off the field, has injected a new energy into the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry. Fans are eagerly anticipating future encounters between these two passionate cricketing nations.

Top 5 Controversies in Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Rivalry

. Excessive Celebration Mars Bangladesh's Victory at Nidahas Trophy 2018

In a thrilling encounter during the Nidahas Trophy 2018, Bangladesh emerged victorious against Sri Lanka, eliminating them from the tournament. However, celebrations turned sour as Bangladesh's exuberance resulted in damage to the dressing room doors at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

2. Clash during Nidahas Trophy Match Raises Eyebrows

Tensions flared during a Nidahas Trophy match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka when Nurul Hasan engaged in a heated exchange with Sri Lankan captain Thisara Perera. The incident escalated when Mahmudullah argued with umpires over a no-ball decision, leading to Hasan's on-field confrontation with Perera. Hasan was subsequently fined 25% of his match fee.

3. Shakib Al Hasan's Controversial Decision Mars Nidahas Trophy Match

The 2018 Nidahas Trophy match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was marred by controversy when Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan called his players back from the field. This came after a dispute with reserve umpire Lyndon Hannibal over a no-ball decision. Despite the disagreement, play resumed, and Bangladesh eventually clinched the victory.

4. Khaled Mahmud and Dasun Shanaka Exchange Words Ahead of Asia Cup Clash

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, tensions escalated as Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka remarked that Bangladesh would be an easier opponent compared to Afghanistan due to their limited world-class bowlers. Bangladesh's team director Khaled Mahmud responded, highlighting the competitive spirit between the two teams.

5. On-Field Clash Between Lahiru Kumara and Litton Das at T20 World Cup 2021

During a group stage match at the T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara dismissed Bangladesh's Litton Das, leading to a heated exchange between the two players. The incident required intervention from umpires and players to defuse the situation.