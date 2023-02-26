Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Australia defeat South Africa by 19 runs to clinch 6th title

Opener Beth Mooney became the first player to score two fifties in T20 World Cup finals when she slammed an unbeaten 74 to guide the 5-time world champions to 156/6 against hosts South Africa on Sunday. Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp took 2 wickets each for the Proteas.

Australia defeated South Africa by 19 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final, at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. Chasing a target of 157 runs, South Africa reached 137/6 in 20 overs, with Laura Wolvaardt's half-century going in vain. Australia's bowlers were in good form, with Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen taking a wicket each.