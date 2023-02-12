T20 World Cup 2022: India Women defeat Pakistan by 7 wickets in highest ever run chase

India women's team defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in their first match of the World Cup. Pakistan had set a target of 150 runs vs India in their Women's T20 World Cup opener, at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday.

Bismah Maroof smacked an unbeaten knock of 68 runs off 55 balls, including seven fours, to help Pakistan post 149 for four in 20 overs, with Ayesha Naseem also slamming an unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 25 balls, packed with two fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Radha Yadav bagged two wickets for India's bowling department, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar bagged a dismissal each.