Mumbai: Deepak Kesarkar flags off Road Safety Rally

Every year the Government of India, Ministry of Transport and Highways, decide to observe Road Safety Awareness. Accordingly, during this period, various nationwide activities have been planned to be conducted throughout the country in association with the state governments and other stakeholders.

Taking up the initiative, Road Safety Awareness Rides were organized by Carl Sequeira and supported by Balasaheb Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh - Kunal Sarmalkar along with Bandra Traffic Police team to promote Road Safety Awareness for cyclists and motorcyclists.

The rallies featured cyclists and motorcyclists from all across Mumbai, riding across a planned route to drive awareness around Road Safety. The cycle rally was flagged off by Kunal Sarmalkar and Sanjay More, while the Motorbike Rally was flagged off by the Maharashtra Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Education Deepak Kesarkar and both rallies were led by Bandra Traffic Police. The starting point was from the Bandra-Worli Sea link going on to Linking Road and riding through Khar and Carter Road.

Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Education Deepak Kesarkar said, "I would like to thank Balasaheb Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh - Kunal Sarmalkar, Harley Davidson Group and Carl Sequeira for organising the road safety awareness rally. Road safety is an important topic for India and not only Mumbai. The number of accidents that take place in India needs attention and it's important we spread awareness about safety measures. It's also important for every citizen to follow to ensure safety on Mumbai roads. Leave on time, reach on time and don't break traffic rules".