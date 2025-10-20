Burst firecrackers, But keep dogs safe!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Diwali is here, and it is everyone’s responsibility to take care of our animal friends. Burst firecrackers and enjoy the festivities, but don’t do it near dogs,” urged animal lovers.

Be careful while bursting firecrackers

Do not burst firecrackers near dogs, and avoid keeping small or large crackers close to them. If using sparklers, immerse them in cold water afterward. Do not throw firecrackers by hand near dogs, as it can injure their faces. Citizens are appealed to ensure that dogs, animals, birds, and other creatures are not harmed. That is the true joy of Diwali.

For injured birds or animals, people are advised to contact the Life care animal welfare association, said president Dhanraj Shinde and secretary Jayesh Shinde.

Photo caption: A dog sitting outside the village, frightened by the loud sound of firecrackers.