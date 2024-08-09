Bursting of pipelines create havoc in city on Nag Panchami

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A major 1200 mm diameter water pipeline that supplies water to the city burst on Thursday evening at Dhorkin Bazaar. It took almost 18 hours to empty the pipeline. Hence the repair work began on Friday evening. In the meantime, a 700 mm pipeline burst at Chitegaon, on Friday at 8 am, causing the entire city's water supply to halt. Hence the residents were left without water on the day of Nag Panchami.

As reported earlier, the two pipelines that supply water to the city are in very poor condition. They run smoothly for two to four days, and then a leak or burst occurs somewhere in them. On Thursday at 5 pm, the pipeline got burst at Dhorkin Bazaar, flooding the area with water. Acting upon the information, the officials of the water supply section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) ordered the pumping of water at Jayakwadi Dam to be stopped. The work to empty the pipeline began at 6 pm, and valves were opened at various locations. Despite this, the pipeline could not get empty (completely dry).

On Friday morning, air valves were opened to release the water and then the repair work began in the evening. Meanwhile, the rainlashes in the afternoon hindered the work. CSMC executive engineer K M Phalak claimed that the 1200 mm pipeline would be repaired by late at night. Since the 90 MLD (Million Litres per Day) water-supplying pipeline was shut down, the city had no water since the previous day.

700 mm pipeline burst

The 700 mm diameter pipeline that supplies water to the old city burst at Chitegaon. The pumps supplying water through this pipeline were turned off, and the pipeline was emptied. Accordingly, the repair work began in the afternoon. The area where the pipeline burst was muddy and slippery, causing a lot of trouble to undertake the repairing work. Hence a JCB machine was pressed to dig a hole, and the work began.

Water crisis in the city

It may be noted that the water supply to the city has been stopped since Thursday evening. A new 900 mm diameter pipeline is operational, but the amount of water it provides is not sufficient. As a result, many residential areas in the city did not receive water on the day of the festival today.

Water supply delayed by one day

The water supply schedule for the entire city has been pushed back by one day. The CSMC has informed that efforts will be made to supply water on Saturday to the areas that did not receive water on Thursday and Friday, said the civic sources.