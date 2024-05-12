Business establishments asked to send workers for voting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The elections will be conducted in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constitutency on May 13. The office of the Labour Commissioner has announced a holiday for all the establishment of the district on the day of voting. This will be paid holiday for the workers and employees working in industrial groups, corporations, companies, institutes and establishments, so that, they should be able to exercise their franchise. Assistant Commissioner of Labour Yuvraj Padiyal visited the different establishments on Sunday to create awareness about voting.

He urged the business establishments to send their workers and employees for the voting. Yuvraj asked them to give a paid holiday so that no employee is deprived of his constitutional right. A grievance redressal cell was also launched at the office of the deputy commissioner of labour. The workers and their unions contact for their grievances.