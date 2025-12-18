Businessman’s car sold without consent; loses Rs 6.5 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A businessman lost Rs 6.5 lakh after his car was sold without permission. The complaint was registered at Satara police station against Sameeruddin Moinuddin Sheikh of Prime Motors, Cambridge Chowk.

Shirish Kandi (61, Nakshatrwadi), had handed over his car to Shaikh for sale through a friend’s introduction. In early November, Sheikh sold the vehicle without informing Kandi and without any agreement or documents. When Kandi sought details about the sale and payment, Sheikh avoided giving answers. With all contact lost, Kandi approached the police to register a formal complaint.