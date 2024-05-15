Bypass surgery coming soon to GMCH, bringing relief to heart patients

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Relief is on the horizon for heart disease patients in the region as bypass surgery is set to commence soon at the city's super specialty hospital. The hospital administration has initiated the process of procuring the necessary materials required for bypass procedures.

A meeting was held on Wednesday at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by dean Dr Shivaji Sukre to discuss the procurement of these essential materials. Administrative officer Dilip Godhane, Dr Srinivas Gadappa, and Dr Ganesh Sapkal were also present at the meeting.

The super specialty hospital at GMCH currently offers Angiography and Angioplasty procedures, providing significant support for underprivileged patients battling heart disease. However, many patients require bypass surgery, a more complex intervention than angioplasty. This has led to increased focus on when bypass surgery would be available in the region. The hospital administration's recent actions signal positive progress in addressing this need.

The super specialty hospital, established under the Central Government's Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), boasts state-of-the-art equipment worth Rs 30 crores. Presently, the facility offers a range of services for patient care, including angiography, angioplasty, MRI, dialysis, and 2D echocardiography. Additionally, specialty treatments in cardiology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, neonatology, and plastic surgery are available at the hospital.