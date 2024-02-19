CA Rupali elected ICAI city branch chairman; CA Amol is new Secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CA Rupali Bothara and Dr Amol Godha were elected as chairman and secretary of the city branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for the year 2024-25 respectively.

The other office-bearers of the branch are as follows: CA Mahesh Indani (Vice-chairman and Treasurer), CA Kedar Pande (WICASA chairman), CA Ganesh Bhalerao (Immediate Past Chairman) and CA Yogesh Agrawal (Past Chairman).

CA Rupali has taken over the charge of the branch. The city branch takes care of over 1500 CAs and more than 5,000 Students in the entire Marathwada and adjoining districts. The branch team will organise seminars, workshops and conferences in the city.

The conferences and seminars on amendments in Taxation and Corporate Laws are the main motto for the year. It will also organise seminars for public awareness of taxation and its compliances as well as investor awareness programmes.