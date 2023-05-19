Cable worth Rs 44K stolen from Cidco

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves stole copper cable worth Rs 44,000 from the storeroom of a construction site at the Cidco N-4 area on May 17. The thieves cut the cable from the MCB board due to which the owner incurred losses to the tune of Rs 75,000. Based on the complaint lodged by supervisor Jashwant Irale, a case has been registered with the Pundliknagar police station. Constable Ganesh Vairalkar is further investigating the case.