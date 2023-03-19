CAIT signs MoU with Bahinabai Chaudhari varsity, Jalgaon; •Academia & traders first MOU in India for implementation of National Education Policy-2020; Arts and commerce students will get practical experience of working in shops

Director, Innovation Incubation and Linkages, KBCNMU Dr Rajesh Jawlekar explained the genesis of the MOU. Maharashtra state senior vice-presidents CAIT Purshottam Tawari, Ajay Shah and Jalgaon district president Sanjay Shah were present.

CAIT Maharashtra state president Sachin Nivangune said this MOU will benefit both academia as well as traders. Students will get practical exposure and traders will get to learn about new professional approaches.

Chief guest and CAIT national president CA B C Bhartia said this was the first MOU in the country which was happening between CAIT and the university KBCNMU for mutual collaboration towards NEP-2020 implementation and knowledge sharing. He expressed concern over the fact that parents only orient students towards finding jobs and stressed the need of young population to enter into business instead.

Guest of honour and leading businessman Pukhraj Pagariya stressed upon the need of improving employability of the students through practical training.

Vice chancellor Vijay Maheshwari said this MOU would bring academia and traders association closer. University would be partnering for knowledge sharing with the traders and students will get an opportunity to learn practical skills through internships.

On behalf of the KBCNMU, the MOU was signed by registrar Dr Vinod Patil and Dr Rajesh Jawlekar and on behalf of CAIT by its office-bearers CA Bhartia, Nivangune, Ajay Shah, Tawari, Pravin Pagariya, Dilip Gandhi, Nitin Bang, Sanjay Shah, Vinay Shroff, Rajesh Gindodiya, and Sangeeta Patil.

Ramesh Sardar, KBCNMU proposed a vote of thanks.