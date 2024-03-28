Cake baking competition for Lokmat readers on March 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a delightful event catered to the readers of Lokmat, a cake baking competition is set to take place on March 30. Renowned chef Vishnu Manohar will impart quick and easy tricks for baking cakes.

Scheduled for March 30 from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Lokmat Bhavan on Jalan Road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, this competition promises to be an exciting affair. Participants can learn from Chef Vishnu Manohar's expertise and whip up various cakes, including Cream Cake (half to one kilogram), Chocolate Truffle Cake, and Three-Layer Cake (cream-based).

Here are the rules and regulations for participation:

· -Participants can choose one category to compete in.

· -The competition is open to all, regardless of gender.

· -Only vegetarian ingredients are allowed for decoration and consumption.

· -Online or on-site registration is mandatory.

· -Participants will be given 10 minutes for presentation.

· -Written recipes must be kept alongside the cake.

· -Reporting 30 minutes prior to the end of the competition is necessary. Each participant will receive a certificate.

· -The first three winners in each cake category will be awarded coupons worth Rs 5000, Rs 3000, and Rs 2000 respectively, along with certificates.

Participants should send a selfie with their baked cakes to the provided WhatsApp numbers for further information and registration: 9850406017 and 7070704966.

For inquiries or registration, contact Lokmat Bhavan, Jalan Road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, or Antarmana Food's New Mondha, beside Fulchand Swaroopchand Jain, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.