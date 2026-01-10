Call for change in municipal corporation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those who have held power in the municipal corporation for the past 30 years have failed to resolve even basic civic issues. Therefore, a change is needed in the civic body to address citizens’ fundamental problems, said district president of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), MLA Satish Chavan.

As part of campaigning for the municipal corporation elections, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) organised corner meetings, rallies and public interactions in Prabhags 9, 29, 27, 12, 14, 11, 15, 2, 7, 23, 22, 16, 25 and 26 on Saturday, January 10. The events were attended by district president MLA Satish Chavan, city president Abhijit Deshmukh, prof Sunil Magre, Ravikant Rathod, Anurag Shinde, Qayyum Shaikh and others.

Addressing the gatherings, MLA Chavan said citizens are still struggling for basic amenities such as water supply, roads and garbage management. He said Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, despite being a historic city, has not seen the level of development it deserved, particularly through tourism. “If the municipal corporation comes under the control of the Nationalist Congress Party, we will work to clear the development backlog that has accumulated over the past 30 years,” he said.

MLA Satish Chavan addressing corner meetings organised by the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), along with party leaders.