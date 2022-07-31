Cameras to vigil city traffic

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 29:

In all, 700 CCTV cameras have been installed at various locations in the city under the Smart City Scheme. Now, 100 more cameras will be added in it. Hence, a strict vigil will be kept on the persons breaching the traffic norms through these cameras and online fines will be recovered from them. Similarly, a watch will also keep on the criminal elements through the cameras, informed CP Dr Nikhil Gupta.

Speaking to the newsmen on Friday, Dr Gupta said, the police have benefited due to the cameras installed through the Smart City Scheme to catch the criminals. In all, 100 more cameras with advanced technology will be installed and the procedure for it has been completed.

A strict vigil will be kept on the vehicle owners breaching the traffic norms. It will be an automated process. The notice of fine will be sent directly to the house of the concerned person and the fine will be collected online. It will help the traffic department extensively.

Similarly, the photos of the wanted criminals will be uploaded to this system. The cameras will spot these criminals instantly and the police will get the alerts. It will help the police to nab the criminals, Dr Gupta mentioned.