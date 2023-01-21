Campus drive organsied in Mgmt Dept

Aurangabad: JLL, an information technology company held a campus drive in the Management Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday. HR officer of the company Ujwala Patil guided the participants.

Computer courses students from Vivekakand College, Deogiri College and Management Department participated in the campus placement.

Department head Dr Farooqu Khan, coordinator Dr Sucheta Yambal, Dr Abhijit Shelke, Dr Kaweri Laad, Dr Shweta Patil, Ram Kalani, Dyneshwar Giri and university’s training and placement officer Dr Girish Kale were present.

HR team members Abhishek Jaiswal, Avinash Masule, Ankita Jaiswal, Ujwala Jadhav

Neha Patil and Yugandhara Patil conducted the proceedings of the programme. Senjit Salunke, Mohammed Shahbaz and Samiksha Bari worked for the success of the event.