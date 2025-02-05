Campus Reaction 3
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2025 10:55 PM2025-02-05T22:55:13+5:302025-02-05T22:55:13+5:30
-------------------------(BOX)------------------------------ Nurturing Young Creativity "Lokmat Campus Club’s competitions provide students a platform to showcase creativity through art forms like ...
-------------------------(BOX)------------------------------
Nurturing Young Creativity
"Lokmat Campus Club’s competitions provide students a platform to showcase creativity through art forms like quilling, collage, and handmade crafts. These events boost confidence, nurture artistic vision, and inspire young minds. Grateful for the honor of judging! -------------(Anuja Javkhedkar)Open in app