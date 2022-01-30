Can-Pack denies allegations of pollution

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

Smoke billowed from a company's boiler at Waluj MIDC on Saturday night. Due to the smoke, citizens of Ranjangaon experienced difficulty in breathing and watery eyes. However, the company officials denied any such incident occurred in the company.

The residents noticed a thick smoke cover in the Ranjangaon area. Getting information, social activists Baburao Hiwale, Deepak Jadhav, Yogesh Bankar, Krishna Lohkare and others went out to find out where the smoke was coming from. While inspecting the companies in the industrial area, they noticed a large plume of smoke billowing from the Can-Pack company's boiler on the road from Sajapur Phata to Ceat road. The citizens filmed the incident and informed the pollution control board and Waluj MIDC police. The police reached the spot and inspected the area, however the pollution control board officials turned a blind eye towards the complaint.

However, Devidas Korade, head of the health and safety department of the company said that Can-Pack constantly takes care of the environment and safety. Senior officials of Can-pack visited the company and inspected the boilers. No irregularities were found in the company. As usual, smoke is coming out of the chimney of the company. The company follows a world-class environment and safety standards and regulations. He also alleged that some people are trying to discredit Canpack due to failure in getting the contract.