Candidates’ families fully engaged in election campaign

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A total of 859 candidates are contesting for 115 municipal corporation seats. With only 72 hours left for campaigning, all candidates have launched intensive efforts. Many candidates’ entire families are actively involved in the campaign, with special plans for the final Sunday to reach maximum voters throughout the day and evening.

No alliances have been formed for this municipal election. All parties have fielded their strongest candidates and are closely managing campaign efforts. Senior leaders are overseeing ward-level campaigns, while candidates’ relatives have taken on responsibilities—some working behind the scenes, others actively in public. Many family members have also arrived from other towns to support campaigns. Door-to-door visits are being prioritized by most candidates.

--------------

Rikshas amplify campaign noise

Candidates have been campaigning using rikshas in several wards. Due to the high number of candidates, riksha horns sound continuously throughout the day, arriving every five to ten minutes, causing discomfort to local voters.

--------------

Unauthorized banners removed

The State Election Commission has instructed candidates to place posters and banners only on private property with prior permission. Several candidates had placed banners on roads, junctions, and municipal light poles without permission. Most of these banners have been removed in the past two days, though some remain.

--------------

Lack of active flying squads

The city has nine election officers, each overseeing flying squads in three shifts. However, these squads have not been seen strictly enforcing the model code of conduct.