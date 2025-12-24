Cannought place or chaos place?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Once a prestigious neighborhood, Cannoght Place now turns chaotic after dark. Streets are lined with haphazardly parked cars and bikes, loud music blares, and youngsters perform stunts or cut birthday cakes on the roads. Traffic is often blocked, raising the risk of accidents. Local business owners, speaking anonymously, question whether authorities will act only after a major mishap. Police patrols are rarely seen, leaving the area unsecured after 8 PM.

Tea, Cigarettes, and Loitering

The area attracts food lovers, but groups of youngsters loiter, smoke, and disturb children. Women now fear walking alone and tend to avoid the neighborhood.

A Threat to Public Discipline

Parking remains a major issue. Odd-even rules are ignored, roads are blocked by bikes and cars, leaving little space for pedestrians. Police units tasked with women’s safety, like the Damini squad, are seldom visible, further worsening the problem.