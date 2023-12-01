Canteen Day at Greenfields English High School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Amidst the aroma of delicious treats and the buzz of excited chatter, Greenfields English High School recently celebrated Canteen Day. Students and staff indulged in a day of culinary delights and camaraderie.

A mouth-watering array of food stalls, offering a diverse range of snacks and meals were set up. Students showcased their culinary skills with homemade delights, from savoury snacks to delectable desserts. Budding chefs demonstrated their prowess in the kitchen in a cooking competition. Judges including faculty members and local chefs were impressed by the creativity and flavours presented by the participants.

The Day also featured entertaining games and activities. Students participated with enthusiasm.