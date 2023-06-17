CAP schedule for integrated B Ed begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration process for the admissions to BA/B Sc B Ed (four-year integrated) course for the academic year 2023-24 has begun.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has announced the schedule for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) recently.

The last date of registration for local candidates is June 22 while for non-resident Indian and persons of Indian origin and foreign students, it is June 30.

The e-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled application forms will be done by the e-verification team up to June 25. The e-scrutiny of foreign students will be conducted by July 10. The list of all registered candidates as per the alphabetical order of their names will be displayed on June 26.

The candidates can submit grievances related to the list and also edit the application form and upload required documents through their login, on or before June 28. SCETC said that the college option form-filling schedule would be communicated to the registered candidates very soon.