Car dash Kranti Chowk flyover parapet wall
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 17, 2021 10:40 PM2021-12-17T22:40:09+5:302021-12-17T22:40:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 17:
A speeding car dashed and run over the parapet wall of the Kranti Chowk flyover on Friday. A major mishap was averted as the car did not fall down from the parapet wall. The traffic police immediately rushed to the spot and cleared the jammed traffic. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the mishap.