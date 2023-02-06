MIT xPRO launches Chief Operating Officer Programme in India

MIT xPRO, a professional education programme from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)--ranked as the number #1 University in the world according to QS World Rankings, 2023 and affiliated with 98 Nobel laureates--has announced the launch of its 36 weeks Chief Operating Officer Programme in India. Earlier, MIT xPRO in collaboration with Emeritus in India launched programmes in Technology Leadership, Cybersecurity, and Full Stack Development and Data Engineering skills to upskill Indian professionals.

81 per cent of COOs extensively rely on data to increase operational effectiveness in their businesses (IBM Insight, 2021). Data, technology, and customer demand are all changing dramatically. COOs are increasingly leading their organization's drive towards transformation. However, a trailblazing COO must accept new approaches, re-evaluate their goals, and concentrate on cost management and efficiency to prepare a company for success. As conventional distinctions disappear, a COO must not only serve as a company's strategic partner but also identify areas for improvement in terms of cost, productivity, and customer satisfaction. A trailblazing COO must reset strategic priorities, accept new approaches, and concentrate on cost control and efficiency with the vision to turn business operations into an engine for growth to position a company for increased profitability.

The MIT xPRO COO programme promises a well-rounded and world-class curriculum that includes: in-depth recorded video lectures by 19 MIT faculty, case studies, access to a success coach, executive reflections and a networking event (optional) on the MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts with peers from around the world*. Learners who successfully complete the programme will earn a certificate of completion from MIT xPRO. The curriculum has 6 pillars to help make every COO future ready. It touches upon key topics such as Business Transformation, COO as a Leader, Digitization of Supply Chains & Frontier Technologies for the COO.

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "A COO is responsible for executing the organization's long-term vision. In today's fast paced world, digitization and business transformation are the key for unlocking better performance and growth of any organization. The MIT xPRO Chief Operating Officer Programme has been created keeping in mind this ever-developing role of the COO. The programme will enable participants to acquire skills and knowledge which will help them create future-ready organizations. We are certain that this curriculum will aid in preparing COOs for the next decade."

The programme starts on March 28, 2023 and has a fee of USD 12,500 (Approx. INR 10 Lacs). The programme is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning, and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details. Interested applicants should apply by February 07, 2022. * Participants will be responsible for their own travel and accommodation arrangements.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor