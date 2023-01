Car hits old man

Aurangabad

A speeding car hit and injured an old man at Savarkar Chowk on Friday.

Police said, Shankar Chunnilal Tetwar (67, Diwan Deodi) was walking on Savarkar Chowk to Sillekhana Chowk road when a speeding car dashed him. The driver fled away after the accident. A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station.