Car in CM’s convoy ineligible

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s convoy proceed towards the Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Express Way at around 11 am from the Chikalthana Airport to visit the accident spot near Buldhana where a bus caught fire in the wee hours on Saturday. However, a VIP car in the convoy was found ineligible. Similarly, the fire tender vehicle got punctured on the way and the convoy continued it further journey without it. Hence, a grave breach in VIP security has come to the fore.

A passenger bus met an accident near Buldhana and caught fire in which around 22 passengers died. On Saturday at around 11 am, CM and deputy CM proceed to visit the accident spot. Against the backdrop of the accident, Regional Transport Office (RTO) checked the vehicles in the convoy for permitting them on the Samruddhi e-way. However, a VIP car was found ineligible for traveling on the express way. These vehicles were immediately removed from the convoy.

Around 300 people have lost their lives on the Samruddhi expressway since it was inaugurated. In the tragic accident on Saturday, around 22 passengers died. The government administration had received the information that CM and the deputy CM will visit the accident spot by road from the city. Shinde and Fadnavis arrived at the scheduled time at the airport and proceed towards Samruddhi expressway. However, the RTO officers did not allow the VIP car stating it was ineligible to drive on Samruddhi Highway. The car was immediately removed from the convoy and both the minister further proceeded towards Buldhana in the car of state cooperation minister Atul Save.

When the convoy left the airport, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) fire tender vehicle was at the back and one of its tyres got a puncture. Hence, the driver flowed the water from the tender on the road. The nearby residents gathered to collect the flowing water from the tender. When asked about the incident by the chief fire officer, he said that he is unaware of any such incident and he will take information about it from the concerned person.