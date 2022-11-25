Car showroom catches fire in Vaijapur

Aurangabad:

A car showroom, situated on Railway Station road in Vaijapur, caught fire due to shortcircuit, on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the automobile goods worth lakhs of rupees got burnt into ashes in the accident.

Pagariya Auto showroom of Maruti Suzuki’s four-wheeler cars is on the station road. The sudden fire attracted the attention of the people and passers-by, who then tried their best to douse the fire. Meanwhile, the municipal council pressed a water tender. Vaijapur police officers and personnel also reached the spot. Meanwhile, a few of the alert persons rushed inside the showroom and started taking out the four-wheelers. However, the spare parts of the four-wheelers got burnt in the fire incident.