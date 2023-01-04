Car vandalized in Bajajnagar

Aurangabad: An unidentified culprit broke the window of a car and ran away from the spot. The incident occurred in the Bajajnagar area on Tuesday midnight.

According to police Anand Matthu Devre (Shri Siddheshwar Housing Society) had parked his car (MH-20-BN-8613) in front of his house. Meanwhile, the society residents heard a loud noise at 1 am on Tuesday night. The residents saw Akash Tarte (Wadgaon Kolhati) throwing stones on the car of Devre. They called Devre on his mobile and informed about the incident. Meanwhile as Devre rushed down, Akash and his accomplice fled the spot on a motorcycle. Devre registered a case in the MIDC Waluj police station. As per officials, Akash is a criminal and had vandalized five to six motorcycles in a nearby society.