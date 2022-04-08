Career choice: Don’t force your wish on children,Parents urged during prog by IRC

Aurangabad, April 8: A guidance programme was organized by the Islamic Research Centre (IRC) Education and Welfare Trust, at Maulana Azad College, Zakariya campus, Rouza Bagh, recently.

Principal, Maulana Azad College and the guest of honour Dr Mazhar Farooqui appreciated the recent initiative IRC Pathfinder. He stressed the need for more such programmes.

Ghousuddin Khan said due to lack of awareness we are unable to gain advanced knowledge. We are not having advance courses and if we have we are not aware of them.

Trust president Adv Faiz Syed urged parents to focus on children's career and behaviour and obtain children’s consent while planning their career. Prefer their choices if it is affordable. Don’t force them to do what you wish, he said. He spoke about the groups which motivate the average and below-average students boosting their morale.

The degree is a piece of paper, your talent and abilities reflect in your behavior so try to be a good human being first, he added.

Director of Roots and Wings Academy Safar Khan was the convener of the programme. The event was managed by Kabeer Ahmed Khan under the guidance of general manager Shabbir Ahmed.