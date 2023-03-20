Case against morcha organisers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A case has been registered in the Kranti Chowk police station against the organisers of the Hindu Jangarjana Morcha after a march was carried out despite the permission being denied by the police administration.

The organisers, members of the Sakal Hindu Samiti, are facing charges of violating orders. The police have warned that if any provocative speeches were made during the march, leaders and organisers could face additional charges. In other incidents, a group of youths pelted stones at a bus and vandalised several public property items in Aurangpura, resulting in cases being registered with the police. Additionally, in Cidco N-1 Chowk, BJP women office-bearers and workers broke a digital flex board, resulting in a complaint being filed with the police. In Jhansi Rani Udyan, a gang of youth vandalised a board. The police are investigating all incidents.