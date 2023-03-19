Case against morcha organisers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered in the Kranti Chowk police station against the organizers of the Hindu Jangarjana Morcha after a march was carried out despite the permission being denied by the police administration.

The organizers, members of the Sakal Hindu Samiti, are facing charges of violating orders. The police have warned that if any provocative speeches were made during the march, leaders and organizers could face additional charges. In other incidents, a group of youths pelted stones at a bus and vandalized several public property items in Aurangpura, resulting in cases being registered with the police. Additionally, in Cidco N-1 Chowk, BJP women office bearers and workers broke a digital flex, resulting in a complaint being filed with the police. In Jhansi Rani Udyan, a gang of youth vandalized a board. The police are investigating all incidents.