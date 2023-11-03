Case registered for threatening woman technician of MSEDCL

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered at City Chowk police station against a customer who threatened a female technician of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for disconnecting electricity supply due to arrears.

According to information, a senior technician of the Shahgunj branch disconnected the electricity supply of P Narahari, a consumer on Sardar Patel road in Chelipura area, due to overdue electricity bill.

This customer has not paid the electricity bill for four months. Meanwhile, the said customer threatened to beat the woman technician and also used foul language. Therefore, a case has been registered on the complaint of the female technician.