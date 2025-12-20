Cast your vote carefully as it will shape city’s future

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a gap of nearly ten years, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is gearing up for its seventh general election, bringing an end to prolonged administrative rule. The countdown has begun, and while enthusiasm among citizens is high, many voters are still confused about the Prabhag-based voting system, which is being implemented in the city for the first time.

For this election, the municipal corporation has delimited 115 wards and formed 29 Prabhags. Of these, 28 Prabhags consist of four wards each, while one Prabhag consists of three wards. Accordingly, four candidates will be elected from each of the 28 Prabhags, and three candidates from one Prabhag.

Despite the novelty of the system, the civic administration has not yet launched a comprehensive voter awareness campaign. Reliable election sources said that while the Pune Municipal Corporation has actively used social media to educate voters, similar efforts are yet to begin in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

What the colours say

In each prabhag, two seats have been reserved for women belonging to reserved categories, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC). These categories will be indicated on the ballot unit through alphabetical markings and colour codes. Each ballot unit will display 16 candidates’ names, and if the number exceeds this limit, two ballot units will be used.

A – White

B – Pink

C – Yellow

D – Blue

How voting will take place

There will be one ballot unit per Prabhag. For example, when a voter presses the blue button, a list of open-category candidates will appear. The voter must then select one candidate and party. This process must be repeated for each category, meaning each voter in four-member Prabhags must cast four separate votes. If a voter does not wish to support any candidate in a category, the None of the Above (NOTA) option is also available on the EVM for each seat.

Elections will be held smoothly

Deputy Commissioner (Election) Vikas Navale said that colour-coded category markings have been introduced to reduce confusion and make voting easier. He also assured that a voter awareness drive will be launched soon.

Appeal to voters

A political advisor appealed to citizens to vote wisely and carefully, stating that the election is crucial as it will determine the city’s future after a decade-long gap and mark the end of administrative governance.

Check your polling booth online

The population of Prabhag varies between 30,000 and 50,000 voters.

The city will have 1,264 polling stations.

Zone-wise polling station details are available on

https://chhsambhajinagarmc.org from Saturday, December 20 onwards

Reservation Details

SC: 22 seats (11 for women)

ST: 2 seats (1 for woman)

OBC: 31 seats (16 for women)

Open (General): 60 seats (30 for women)

Out of the total 115 wards, 58 seats are reserved for women, ensuring 50 per cent representation.